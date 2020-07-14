e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Baby elephant blows bubbles in water with trunk, clip is too cute to miss. Watch

Baby elephant blows bubbles in water with trunk, clip is too cute to miss. Watch

With its tiny trunk, the little one blows numerous bubbles in the water just like human babies do with straws.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The baby elephant is seen standing in front of a pool of water.
The baby elephant is seen standing in front of a pool of water.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

It won’t be wrong if we say that baby elephants hold one of the top positions in the animal kingdom when it comes to being goofy or derpy. Taking a cue from the numerous videos the Internet has to provide, one might also find some similarities between a human child and a baby jumbo. A clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda adds to that bunch where a curious baby elephant can be seen discovering some rather important things with its trunk. Chances are that this clip will remind you of your childhood days.

The clip, originally shared in 2009, resurfaced on the Internet after being shared on Twitter by Nanda. It shows a baby elephant of the Hamburg Zoo in Germany. The baby elephant is seen standing in front of a pool of water. With its tiny trunk, the little one blows numerous bubbles in the water just like human babies do with straws. The baby jumbo can be visibly seen enjoying itself and has piqued the attention of netizens.

“Blowing bubbles. We did it through straws as a child. Elephant baby does it through the natural straw- its trunk,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the cute video:

Posted on July 13, the video has garnered over 17,600 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing over the little one’s unending curiosity, others found it no different than a curious human baby.

“Children are children anyway,” comments a Twitter user. “They are such playful and intelligent creatures,” points out another. “So cute and curious,” writes a third. “Such a cute baby,” says a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

Also Read | Goose annoys baby elephant, the jumbo reacts. Netizens can’t stop laughing at the clip

tags
top news
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
A notice, series of meetings and snubs: How Rajasthan crisis has come out in the open
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
LIVE: With 28,498 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 9 lakh; death toll at 23,727
LIVE: With 28,498 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 9 lakh; death toll at 23,727
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
UAE to make history with launch of Mars probe
UAE to make history with launch of Mars probe
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In