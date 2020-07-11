Goose annoys baby elephant, the jumbo reacts. Netizens can’t stop laughing at the clip

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:36 IST

Elephants happen to be one of the liveliest as well as playful creatures of the animal kingdom. Numerous instances of young elephants chasing other animals or just being goofy are available on the Internet to brighten up one’s day. Adding to that blissful collection is a clip of a hilarious fight between a young elephant and an extremely brave goose. The clip, though old, resurfaced after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. There’s a chance that the clip will leave you smilingly.

Posted on Twitter, the 34-second-long clip shows the goose and the young elephant. In the video, the elephant is seen sprinkling some water towards the bird, probably trying to shoo it away. But the goose on the other hand, flies and sits on the jumbo’s back. The perplexed and annoyed elephant tries to push the bird away with its trunk. The hilarious tussle between these two beings continues till the end of the clip and is something that is making netizens laugh out loud.

Take a look at the clip:

When the duck had an elephantine guts👍 pic.twitter.com/TOYbv1LxsM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2020

The clip has garnered over 26,000 views since being shared on July 10. While some found the lively elephant really cute, others lauded the bravery of the goose.

“Hahaha. Elephant is too cute,” writes a Twitter user. “That goose is really annoying the little elephant,” comments another. “iske bad dono apni mummy ko leke aaenge,” jokes a third.

What are your thoughts on this episode?

Also Read | Elephant Ambo lures friend Karisa into a sparring session, video is adorable