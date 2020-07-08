Elephant Ambo lures friend Karisa into a sparring session, video is adorable

it-s-viral

If you’re in need of a little mid-week pick-me-up, then nothing can be better than this video of two elephants engaged in a playful fight.

Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Facebook page, the video features two young elephants Ambo and Karisa. The video is all about how Ambo lures Karisa into sparring session with him. If the video makes you go “aww”, repeatedly, don’t worry you’re not alone.

In the caption of the post, the rescue center also shared an interesting tidbit about the nature of elephants. Turns out, male elephants love sparring - they do it to test their strength. That is the reason, despite being smaller in size, Ambo doesn’t shy away from punching above his weight and take on Karisa.

Take a look at the video to enjoy a playful match between two gentle giants.

With close to 4.6 lakh views, the video has sparked tons of comments. From expressing their amazement to praising Ambo, people didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions.

“Well done Ando,” wrote a Facebook user. “It is so funny, adorable too,” expressed another. “The friend is thinking ‘you’re cute but silly! I outweigh you by several hundred pounds and I’m a ‘tusker’ compared to your baby tusks’,” wrote a third trying to imagine Karisa’s perspective.

“Little but mighty,” wrote a fourth and we agree too.

What do you think of the video?

