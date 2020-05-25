Bear tries to get into car, what happens next will make you laugh out loud. Watch

Updated: May 25, 2020 11:27 IST

Imagine you’re going for camping in the countryside in a car with friends or family, admiring nature. In the middle, you stop for a snack break and suddenly, you see your car getting hijacked. And the hijacker is none other than a big black bear. What would you do in such a situation? Well, one would think not much given it’s a huge bear and you would want to stay as far away as possible from the bear. This video though shows a few people tackling the situation in rather different and bizarre manner.

Posted on Instagram by Jose Luis Ramos Jr., the clip shows a car parked on a road near a forest area. The clip starts with a big black bear approaching the car and opening the door curiously. The video, it seems, is being recorded by owners of the car who obviously want to stop the bear from entering the car. So suddenly, someone is heard in the background screaming at the top of their voice.

Surprisingly, the bear, after hearing all the terrified screaming, steps back in a rather confused manner. The video ends with the bear walking away from the car and leaving these people to tell the tale of the time some screaming saved their car from a bear.

Take a look at the shocking video:

The video has garnered over 28,300 views and varied comments from netizens. While some were shocked at the unexpected encounter, others found the method of shooing the bear rather hilarious.

“Hey can I just get a lift to the woods? Whoa whoa no need to shout buddy, I’m backing off,” jokes an Instagram user. “I can’t stop laughing at that backing off,” writes another.

“Hey human, I just..screams.. okay! Abort mission abort mission,” says a third describing a possible explanation of the situation. “Those screams kind of acted like a car alarm,” points out a fourth.

What would you do in such a situation?

