Bear breaks in cabin house, steals snacks and pills. Netizens have questions

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:48 IST

The Internet has regularly supplied netizens with stories of bears breaking into cars to grab a snack or just hanging out in people’s backyards. But when a group of bears broke into a cabin house in Gatliburg, Tennessee,the story turned out to be quite different. Posted on Facebook, the incident has left netizens with many questions.

It was probably a lazy evening as Michelle Eberhart and her friend were hanging out inside a cabin house while their husbands were out playing golf. But the situation escalated as they had an almost face-to-face encounter with a black bear. The bear had broken inside the cabin, forcing the women to flee upstairs. Eberhart posted a series of photos and videos that explained the situation.

In one such clip, the bear roams around the cabin after ransacking the kitchen. As the bear tries to find a way out of the house, one of the women notice that there are three more bears on the porch as well. Even after repeated efforts, the bear refuses to leave the cabin making the women more scared.

In the end, the women had to call for help and the police came to shoo the bears away with a taser.

“Bears split the wood in a deadbolted door and broke in, 4 bears in all. Scariest day of my life. Cops even tazed them and they didn’t flinch,” reads the caption.

The post has garnered over 900 reactions and concerned comments from netizens. “They got 5 pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a pound of M&M’s and two pounds of Sour Patch Kids and two bags of potato chips, two beers and two Diet Cokes and about 20 Zyrtecs.” Eberhart told WATE-NEWS.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman was kind of surprised with such an event as he termed it ‘not typical bear behaviour’.

However, some netizens came up with a rather funny explanation of the incident.

“Give them a break! They were just stocking up for a bear beer party,” writes a Facebook user. “Aww poor things, guess they were just hungry,” comments another. “That’s a gang heist people,” jokes a third.

We do hope the bears have a nice picnic with the things. What do you think about this unusual incident?