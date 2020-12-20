Beirut reporter repeatedly gets interrupted by furry intruder, a cat. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:44 IST

It is evident from several videos available on the Internet that kitties don’t care about their surroundings when they want to play. These clips shared by a reporter from Beirut, Lebanon featuring a stray kitty are perfect additions to that category. Two videos shared on Twitter by Sky News Arabia reporter Larissa Aoun show the kitty sweetly interrupting her in the middle of live bulletin, twice. After watching the clips, you may find yourself saying “aww” repeatedly.

“My most loyal follower,” reads the caption shared alongside the first video. The clip shows a stray feline playing with the belt of Aoun’s coat while she goes on to deliver her piece to camera.

Take a look at the adorable video:

My most loyal follower ... 🐱🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/2vS6a4i4fq — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) December 18, 2020

Shared on December 18, the clip has garnered over 2.2 lakh views. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the cuteness of the feline, others found the situation to be extremely amusing. A few also urged Aoun to take the furry one home. Aoun also expressed that she felt rather entertained than interrupted while replying to a netizen who commented on her post.

Actually Entertained more than interrupted 😀😀 — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) December 18, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

😅😅😅 u ‘ ve been fooling around with other cats ??!!! — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) December 19, 2020

Made my day. So cute 😍 — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) December 19, 2020

Omg. Please tell me your gonna take kitty home — Al Bundy (@4tds_bundy) December 18, 2020

In another tweet, Aoun shared the second video that shows how the kitty came “back for the afternoon live.”

She’s back for the afternoon live 😀😀🐱🐱🐱❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HI2X25fc5D — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) December 18, 2020

