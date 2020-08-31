e-paper
Bill Gates wishes Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday with a special cake. Watch

Bill Gates described his friend Warren Buffett as the “person that I admire as well as like” on his blog, Gates Notes.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:34 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bill Gates holding the special cake with Warren Buffett’s face on it.
Bill Gates holding the special cake with Warren Buffett's face on it. (YouTube/Bill Gates)
         

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates wished his close friend Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday with a special gift - a video that shows Gates baking a special Oreo cake bearing Buffett’s face. The business magnate turned 90 on August 30. Gates not only posted the special video on his social media platforms, he also shared a tribute to Buffett on his blog Gates Notes.

“Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a 6-year-old,” Gates wrote in his blog. “Here’s a short birthday video in honor of his dietary preferences,” he added, sharing the video.

The clip shows Gates entering a kitchen ready to bake a cake. The remaining video shows a close-up of the entire baking process followed by the big reveal - the finished cake with Buffett’s face on it. At the end of the video, Gates cuts a piece of the cake and puts it on a plate. The message “Happy 90th Birthday Warren” can be seen written next to it.

View this post on Instagram

Happy 90th birthday, Warren!

A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates) on

In the blog, Gates mentioned his and Buffett’s love for math and numbers and shared some numbers about turning 90 and their friendship. “10,649: Days since we met for the first time, on July 5, 1991,” he wrote. “2: Phone numbers I have on speed dial at my office—Melinda’s and Warren’s,” he wrote further among other points.

Gates also shared that the most important thing he has learnt from Buffett is “what friendship is all about”.

What do you think about the cake aand the special post?

