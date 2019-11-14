Bizarre yet beautiful ‘ice eggs’ wash up on beach. Seen the pics yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:57 IST

A few days back, Finland’s Marjaniemi beach witnessed an interesting formation of ice and the images of the phenomenon have now piqued the interest of the Internet. Many people, who went on the beach that morning, came across white icy cold “balls” – or “ice eggs” as suggested by netizens.

The onlookers termed the view as “extraordinary” and also added that they have not seen anything like this. The balls of different sizes covered about 100 feet of area of the beach – while some were as small as an egg, others were as big as a football.

Though the images look spectacular and unusual, these so-called “ice eggs” is not something unique for the scientific community. Turns out, these types of ice formation take place when small pieces of ice are rolled over by wind and water, reports the BBC. Further, the ice rolls in these shapes when the temperature is cold and it’s also a bit windy. Previously, such sightings have been reported at other places too, including Russia and the US.

The images of the “ice eggs” were shared on social media by many. Here are some of the images shared by an Instagram user.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the pictures of ice balls covering the beach. “These are marvellous,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so amazing,” commented another. “It would be dicey for snow fighting,” jokingly wrote another.

“The general picture is that they form from pieces of larger ice sheet which then get jostled around by waves, making them rounder,” said George Goodfellow, BBC’s Weather expert, cited the BBC.

What do you think of the “ice eggs”?