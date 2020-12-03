e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bobcat burned in California wildfire recovers, to be released into the wild

Bobcat burned in California wildfire recovers, to be released into the wild

The bobcat was discovered on October 13 by a woman walking her dogs. The emaciated cat was treated for burns, some of which were infected.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:56 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
San Diego
The image shows the young bobcat at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center.
The image shows the young bobcat at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center. (AP)
         

A young bobcat that was badly burned in a Southern California wildfire will be released back into the wild, the San Diego Humane Society announced on Tuesday.

The 7- to 9-month-old female was picked up on Tuesday from the group’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

A state Department of Fish and Wildlife worker took her to an area outside the site of the fire that biologists say has “rich food and water sources,” according to a humane society statement.

The young bobcat that was badly burned in a Southern California wildfire.
The young bobcat that was badly burned in a Southern California wildfire. ( AP )

The blaze erupted in September near the small city of Yucaipa in San Bernardino County. It was sparked by a pyrotechnic device a couple used for a gender reveal party. The fire destroyed several homes and killed a firefighter in San Bernardino National Forest.

The bobcat was discovered on October 13 by a woman walking her dogs. The emaciated cat was treated for burns, some of which were infected, and did so well that she doubled in size to more than 9 pounds (4.1 kilograms) in a month and made a full recovery in seven weeks, the humane society said.

The young bobcat after it was found.
The young bobcat after it was found. ( AP )

“This is why we work so hard for every single patient who comes through our doors — so they can return to the wild and thrive in their natural habitat,” Andy Blue, campus director at the Ramona Wildlife Center, said in a statement. “This little fighter went from emaciated with severe burns to becoming a feisty predator who will be able to fend for herself in nature. We are thrilled!”

