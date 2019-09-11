‘Boycott Millennials’: Twitter has a view on Nirmala Sitharaman’s Ola-Uber remark

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:03 IST

During a press conference last evening, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said mindset of millennials was among the reasons behind the slowdown in the automobile sector facing its worst slump in more than two decades. “Some studies do tell us that mindset of millennials, who are now preferring not to commit an EMI (equated monthly installment) for buying an automobile, instead prefer to take Ola, Uber, everything else, or take the metro,” she said. Her statement has since gone viral all over social media and netizens can’t stop talking about the “millennial mindset”.

#BoycottMillennials has taken over Twitter as a trending topic and tweeple are sharing some of the most hilarious jokes and memes. Here are some of the funniest ones below:

Tourism is down because people are seeing photos and videos of places online.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/icT6iJMciE — Alex PM Deshma 🇮🇳 (@PmDeshma) September 11, 2019

ISRO doesn't have enough astronauts because millennials keep asking for space all the time #BoycottMillennials — mellow yellow (@sonakshinakshi) September 10, 2019

Tourism is down because people are seeing photos and videos of places online.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 10, 2019

Barber shops are shutting down because millennials are choosing Philips trimmer. #BoycottMillennials — in-sincere 🇮🇳 (@SaahRocks) September 10, 2019

The life insurance industry is affected because millennials are already dead inside.#BoycottMillennials — Priyanka Mittal (@priyanka_356) September 11, 2019

There is a fall in agricultural sector because millennials prefer pizza instead of daal roti



- Nirmala Sitaraman — Divyam (@dkehar22) September 10, 2019

Aviation industry is facing crisis because millennials prefer flying in PUBG plane #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/nnDPwh75jq — #PervySage_Jiraiyya ‏‎‎ஏழைகள் அவெஞ்சர் (@GreySasquatch) September 10, 2019

Education industry is undergoing recession because #Millennials are inspired by school and college dropouts and prefer being entrepreneurs instead of working for someone after education😜😭#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/7rMEDakNp4 — Kamlesh Dixit 🇮🇳 (@kash2312) September 11, 2019

#Millennials have stopped buying car ...cuz there are so many to drive in pubg #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/6MIk3u5YCF — saif_sidz (@Saif_Sidz) September 11, 2019

The best till now:

BHEL down as millennials prefer pani puri. 😂#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillenials — Adil Bhai (@aadiil5) September 11, 2019

During the press conference on Tuesday finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will soon respond to the demands of the automobile sector. “We are working on a few things. We are conscious that we need to respond,” Sitharaman said.

