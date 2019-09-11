e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

‘Boycott Millennials’: Twitter has a view on Nirmala Sitharaman’s Ola-Uber remark

#BoycottMillennials has taken over Twitter as a trending topic.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman's statement has gone viral all over social media.
Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement has gone viral all over social media.
         

During a press conference last evening, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said mindset of millennials was among the reasons behind the slowdown in the automobile sector facing its worst slump in more than two decades. “Some studies do tell us that mindset of millennials, who are now preferring not to commit an EMI (equated monthly installment) for buying an automobile, instead prefer to take Ola, Uber, everything else, or take the metro,” she said. Her statement has since gone viral all over social media and netizens can’t stop talking about the “millennial mindset”.

#BoycottMillennials has taken over Twitter as a trending topic and tweeple are sharing some of the most hilarious jokes and memes. Here are some of the funniest ones below:

During the press conference on Tuesday finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will soon respond to the demands of the automobile sector. “We are working on a few things. We are conscious that we need to respond,” Sitharaman said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 18:20 IST

