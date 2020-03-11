Brave mother squirrel battles deadly cobra to protect her babies. Watch intense standoff video

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:36 IST

Highlights The video details a standoff between a squirrel and a snake

It was clicked at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park

The video has now intrigued people

It’s often said that there’s no greater warrior than a mother protecting her child. Be it human world or animal kingdom, the phrase stands true. Case in point, a video of a squirrel risking it all to save her babies from a venomous cobra shows the strength of a mother’s love perfectly.

Shared on YouTube by Kruger Sightings the video details a standoff between the two animals. The much-smaller squirrel lunges at the cobra multiple times and ultimately causes it to scurry away.

The caption reveals that the standoff went on for more than half-an-hour before the mother squirrel forced the snake to slither away and take refuge in a nearby hole on the ground. It also reveals that the mother “had youngsters close by and just wanted the cobra to move away from the area.”

The caption says that the onlookers were “amazed at the bravery and speed of the squirrel and how it was irritating the deadly snake.”

This incredible scene was captured at Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park by a safari guide Dave Pusey.

Take a look at the intense standoff:

Since being shared a few days back, the video gathered over three lakh views. Several people commented on the bravery of the squirrel, while some talked about a mother’s love. Some wrote about the tiny animal’s cleverness on how it used its tail to confuse the snake.

“Amazing how she uses her tail to confuse snake and make it strike at that instead,” wrote a YouTube user. “I love the way animal mothers protect their babies in nature, they’ll put their lives in danger to protect their babies and it’s so inspiring,” commented another. “The maternal instinct to protect and save the offspring is truly something most magnificent and powerful,” wrote a third.

