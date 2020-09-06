e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Brazilian horror park reopens as drive-through for safe yet scary entertainment

Brazilian horror park reopens as drive-through for safe yet scary entertainment

The horror theme park, closed because of the pandemic, reopened with a change aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus: people enjoy the scary entertainment without getting out of the car.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:19 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
SAO PAULO
An actor dressed as a vampire performs at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park, in the Vinhedo suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil.
An actor dressed as a vampire performs at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park, in the Vinhedo suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil.(AP)
         

A large Ferris wheel with red lights illuminates a gloomy path at a horror theme amusement park in Brazil. A line of cars carrying spectators moves slowly as actors dressed up as werewolves and witches approach the vehicles with outstretched arms. Another apocalyptic scene appears on the sidewalk: two zombies devouring a victim.

People in dozens of cars gathered on Friday at the Hopi Hari amusement park in the city of Vinhedo, in the state of Sao Paulo. The horror theme park, closed because of the pandemic, reopened with a change aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus: people enjoy the scary entertainment without getting out of the car.

An actor dressed as a witch performs at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park, in the Vinhedo suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday.
An actor dressed as a witch performs at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park, in the Vinhedo suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday. ( AP )

Hopi Hari provides weary families who have been cooped up for months with the thrill of ghosts, ghouls and monsters in a drive-through option. During the 2.7-kilometer (1.6-mile) tour that takes around 30 minutes to be completed, visitors pass through seven main attractions that include short reproductions of horror movies such as “The Exorcist.”

“They are adapting, and this is very nice. It allows us to leave our home and have fun,” said 61-year-old Jose Purgato, who went to the park with his family.

A child, wearing a protective face mask, watches a performance from inside a car, at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park.
A child, wearing a protective face mask, watches a performance from inside a car, at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park. ( AP )
An actor dressed as Freddy Krueger performs at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park, in the Vinhedo suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil.
An actor dressed as Freddy Krueger performs at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park, in the Vinhedo suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil. ( AP )

Sao Paulo is the Brazilian state with the largest number of coronavirus cases reported - more than 800,000 - and about 31,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Some Brazilian cities have offered drive-in cinemas and even a circus for people watching from cars.

“We were locked at home for such a long time,” said 31-year-old Tariana Souza, who described the horror theme amusement park as “an escape from our routine.”

tags
top news
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In