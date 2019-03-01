‘Britain’s loneliest dog’ finally finds a home after 500 days at shelter

A lurcher called Hector, branded as the ‘loneliest dog in Britain’ has finally found a home.

The two-year-old lurcher had been in a shelter for over 500 days since he was rescued over welfare concerns in 2017.

A lurcher is a sighthound such as a Greyhound crossed with a terrier, herding breed, or large scenthound. Lurchers are primarily hunting dogs.

Hundreds of people from all over the world offered to re-home him after a campaign by Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter, Devon, went viral, the BBC reported.

The lonely lurcher, who spent more than 500 days at the shelter, had been its longest-staying resident.

“We couldn’t be happier for him,” the shelter said. “We can’t stop smiling.” Staff at Little Valley said they were overjoyed their “longest-staying resident had finally found his forever family”.

The centre was “inundated” with messages from would-be owners worldwide after its campaign to re-home Hector went viral at the start of February.

The shelter thanked its “amazing supporters” for helping Hector find his “happy ever after”.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 15:45 IST