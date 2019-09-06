Burglar breaks into man’s house... and cooks breakfast. Asks resident to ‘go back to sleep’

it-s-viral

A resident of Florida may have never imagined that he would come face to face with such a burglar who would ask him to “go back to sleep.” Reportedly, this is what happened when the burglar broke into a Florida home. Wait, this is not the most bizarre part of the incident – the burglar also cooked breakfast for himself.

One of the residents of the house woke up around 4 am on Tuesday to find a man inside his house cooking and eating something, reports Fox 13 News. The burglar identified as 19-year-old Gavin Crim, a Marine, was drunk when he broke into the victim’s home.

When the homeowner confronted Crim and told him that he was calling the cops, the latter ran away, reports Fox 13 News. Officials were eventually able to spot and arrest Crim who was hiding “in a wooded and swampy area.” Turns out, the man committed this bizarre act under the influence of alcohol.

Soon, the news made its way to Twitter and people started dropping all sorts of comments. “Oh c’mon, that was being polite. He was totally making that homeowner breakfast! But seriously, don’t do that,” jokingly commented a Twitter user. “Sorry kinda funny,” tweeted another. “He’s lucky all he got was arrested,” wrote another.

How would you react if anyone broke into your house in this manner?

