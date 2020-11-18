e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'Butterfly baby': Dad uses sweet pillow trick to wake up kid. Watch

‘Butterfly baby’: Dad uses sweet pillow trick to wake up kid. Watch

Originally shared in Turkish, the caption of the post loosely translates to “The most beautiful butterfly I have ever seen.”

Nov 18, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kid and the dad.
The image shows the kid and the dad. (Instagram/@cezmikalorifer)
         

Cue your “awws” because this is a video which will make you say the word several times as it’s absolutely adorable. It captures a heartwarming moment between a dad and his kid. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the father using an unusual pillow trick to wake up his sleepy toddler.

Originally shared in Turkish, the caption of the post loosely translates to “The most beautiful butterfly I have ever seen.” Chances are after seeing the video, you’ll say the same too.

The video shows the dad using a pillow to give ‘wings’ to his kid as he says “Butterfly in the sky.” It’s the giggles of the kid that make the video even more endearing.

Since being shared a day ago, the clip has gathered nearly 1.3 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from the excited netizens. While some agreed with the caption, others praised in their own styles.

“This must be the picture of happiness,” reads a comment when loosely translated from Turkish. Another individual wrote “How cute,” along with a heart emoji. This emoji was also used by several others to showcase their reactions.

There were many who shared smiling emojis to show their liking for the video.

What do you think of the clip?

