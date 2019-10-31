e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Cafe dyes dogs to look like pandas, goes viral. Not everyone’s happy

The cafe, which opened last month in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, has gone viral on social media after owner Lu Yunning dyed his six chow-chow puppies to look like pandas.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Chengdu
Lu Yunning said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs.
Lu Yunning said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs.(REUTERS)
         

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - Would you like your dog transformed into a panda?

It takes just 1,500 yuan ($212.28) at a pet café in southwest China that dyes pups in black and white streaks to resemble the animal that is considered a national treasure.

The cafe, which opened last month in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, has gone viral on social media after owner Lu Yunning dyed his six chow-chow puppies to look like pandas.

“There are many dog cafes, cat cafes, raccoon cafes, alpaca cafes and duck cafes,” said Lu, as the puppies, their limbs, ears and fur around the eyes dyed black, playfully chased a fish toy on a cord.

“We think they are not creative. We wanted something novel,” added the 21-year-old, who estimates his cafe draws 70 to 80 customers a day, nearly doubling since he posted social media pictures of his dyed dogs.

But until now customers have been more interested in taking pictures with Lu’s dogs than signing up for the dye service.

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur, rather than extending down to the base.

To round out the vacation experience, the Candy Planet Pet Cafe also offers washing and hotel services.

The attention drawn by the chow-chows has not all been positive, however, with animal rights group PETA urging people to keep away.

“Coating dogs with chemical dyes is stressful and can even cause allergic reactions on their skin, nose, and eyes,” Jason Baker, its Asia vice president, told Reuters.

“PETA urges travellers to stay away from any business that exploits animals for a money-grabbing gimmick,” he said in a statement.

Some online commentators have accused Lu of animal abuse.

“In a dog’s world, there is only you,” a user with the handle Biewenwochouliumang wrote on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. “Please be kind to them.”

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 12:09 IST

tags
top news
‘Wall separating J-K pulled down’: PM Modi’s tribute to Sardar Patel
‘Wall separating J-K pulled down’: PM Modi’s tribute to Sardar Patel
62 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
62 killed as fire engulfs express train in Pakistan’s Liaqatpur
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
Maxwell announces break from cricket in middle of Sri Lanka series
Maxwell announces break from cricket in middle of Sri Lanka series
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Sourav Ganguly’s selfie at Bangalore airport is ruling the internet
Sourav Ganguly’s selfie at Bangalore airport is ruling the internet
‘Unity in diversity is our identity’: PM Modi on Patel’s birth anniversary
‘Unity in diversity is our identity’: PM Modi on Patel’s birth anniversary
US releases video of raid that killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
US releases video of raid that killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News