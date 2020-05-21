e-paper
California man is ‘marrying’ his cat for this special reason

Scott Perry is ‘marrying’ his beloved cat Olivia Le Chat in order to raise funds for the animal shelter where the two met.

May 21, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Everyone who loves animals is invited with their furry friends for the live stream. (www.zola.com/wedding/herecomesthecat)
         

Dressed in white with pink and white flowers down her back, this bride is all set for upcoming wedding. She said ‘yes to the dress’ and also to her groom who seems more than excited for their wedding. The wedding registry is ready and the invites have been sent out. The guest list includes everyone who loves animals. Guests can shower their blessings on this happy twosome virtually while watching the wedding on live streaming. This wedding scenario may seem unusual but wait till you meet the bride and groom.

California resident Scott Perry is ‘marrying’ his beloved cat Olivia Le Chat in order to raise funds for the animal shelter where the two met. Perry has created a special website about this wedding and explained the details of this special event.

“It was love at first sight! Well, sorta -- Olivia hopped right into my girlfriend’s lap and right into our hearts!” explains the wedding website. They brought Olivia home and even after Perry’s girlfriend moved on, Olivia sealed her place in his home and heart.

“With the two of us locked down for the crisis, we decided to take the leap and make it official, by offering the world a bright spot to all the bad news out there and to raise money for the very place we met, Best Friends Animal Society NKLA,” Perry adds on the site.

In fact the wedding registry is a means to collect funds for the initiative in order to help animals in need.

Now that we know you’re invested in this adorable match made in kitty heaven, here’s Olivia sharing details about the ceremony.

 

The comments about the wedding are just as adorable.

“She looks beautiful in her dress! I hope you haven’t seen her in it. It’s bad luck to see the bride in her dress before the big day,” comments an individual. “I can’t wait. Heck if I hadn’t met my husband I would have been happy to marry my dog and raise money for the shelter too,” adds another.

What do you think about his special wedding?

