Call this doggo and horse Raja and Prem because they’re oozing Judwaa vibes

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:54 IST

Some of you may remember the 1997 rom-com Judwaa which was so hilarious and ludicrous that it inspired a remake in 2017 called Judwaa 2. The plot of both the films follows the story of Raja and Prem, twins who get separated at birth but are reunited later in life. Well, this doggo and horse who look like twins because of their matching white luscious locks may be the Raja and Prem of the animal kingdom.

These two pictures were posted by the highly entertaining Twitter account called ‘We Rate Dogs’ on May 7. The photos were shared with the caption, “This is Mandy and Avalanche. They were separated at birth. Today, all these years later, they’ve been reunited. The bond between siblings is so strong. 14/10 for both”.

Meet Mandy the dog and Avalanche the mini horse, who were probably separated at the Kumbh Mela but have now reunited as their stars aligned. Though a few may be bewildered about how a doggo and a horse could look alike given their distinct features and size, looking at these images will solve all your doubts. The post currently has over 7,100 retweets and more than 81,100 likes.

This is Mandy and Avalanche. They were separated at birth. Today, all these years later, they’ve been reunited. The bond between siblings is so strong. 14/10 for both pic.twitter.com/89qkIrccy7 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 7, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to the unlikely bro duo, Mandy and Avalanche. One person on the thread said, “I choose to believe that the doggo is huge! The horse is normal-sized”. To which another responded with, “What horse? I see 2 dogs”.

“It’s a Mandalanche,” read one comment. Here are some other funny reactions from the micro-blogging application:

I love reunions. Thank you @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/ewwohqUrmA — Elizabeth the duck girl (@Louisianaboater) May 7, 2020

Who separated them? I just want to talk... — Liz O'Connor⁷ (@DrMicroChem) May 7, 2020

The resemblance is striking. — Juniper Bear is late for a meeting (@juniper_bears) May 7, 2020

IDENTICAL TWINS — 𝕔𝕖𝕝 🏳️‍🌈ᶜᵒᵐᵐᶦˢˢᶦᵒⁿˢ ᴼᴾᴱᴺ!🏳️‍🌈 (@InquiShado) May 7, 2020

What are your thoughts on these twins?

