Can you bake biscuit inside a car on a hot summer day? These people tried

How hot is it in the USA now? It’s so hot that if you keep dough on a car’s dashboard and try baking it in the sunlight, you may end up getting nicely baked cookies. No, we are not joking, this actually happened when The National Weather Service in Nebraska tried baking biscuits “using only the sun and a car” in their parking lot.

The weather department took to Twitter to share details of their experiment and also vowed to keep people updated. They kept their promise and informed tweeple that after almost 45 minutes in the sunlight, the biscuits started rising.

The department tweeted another update along with a message. “The pan has reached 175 degrees in 60 minutes and the tops of the biscuits are at 153. This is a good time to remind everyone that your car does in fact get deadly hot. Look before you lock! On average 38 children die in hot cars each year. Don’t be a statistic!” they wrote.

“And after nearly 8 hours in the sun, the outside of the biscuit is actually edible. The middle is still pretty doughy though. The max temp on the pan was 185! Also we made festive biscuit hats. Stay cool out there,” the department wrote in their final tweet.

The experiment was conducted to show and warn people about the excessive heat wave in the area, reports Fox News.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 10:33 IST