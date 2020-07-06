e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Can you decode this message written in emojis from Mumbai Police?

Can you decode this message written in emojis from Mumbai Police?

Mumbai Police used the hashtag #EmojisForMumbai in their tweet.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 06, 2020 13:14 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Have you guessed what the tweet is trying to say?
Have you guessed what the tweet is trying to say?(Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

Mumbai Police are known for their quirky tweets to share important messages. Their latest tweet is no different. The popular handle has used emojis to share a message. All one needs to do is figure out what it says. And no, it’s not hard to decipher it.

“Responsible Mumbaikars know what this message means,” says the tweet shared with a string of emojis. They also used the hashtag #EmojisForMumbai in their tweet.

We’ll just let you take a look at the tweet to see what this message is:

That wasn’t so tough, was it? We’re sure you’ve guessed what the post is trying to say. Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 1,500 likes, and several people have shared their comments and answers.

“Excellent representation of the message and well noted!” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow that’s a great one and awesome,” shared another.

Recently, Mumbai Police has used a reference from the popular series Dark to put across an essential advisory message. Earlier, they also shared this ‘Always be pre’pav’ed!’ tweet to share an important message.

What do you think of this post by Mumbai Police?

