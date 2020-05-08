Can you solve this puzzle posted by Mumbai Police Commissioner using the periodic table?

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:33 IST

Mumbai Police has been going above and beyond their line of duty during this pandemic to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars. This time they’re using the periodic table to spread the stay-indoors message as the lockdown continues.

The Mumbai Commissioner of Police Shri Param Bir Singh posted a picture of the periodic table on Twitter. The image was accompanied by text which read, “Solve for: 16,73, 39. 53, 7 Now follow it. #ElementsAgainstCorona #TakingOnCorona”.

Herein, the Commissioner is asking tweeple to look at the atomic number on the top left of the tiles and then use the alphabetical symbol of that element to decode the hidden message. Even if Chemistry wasn’t your favourite subject at school, this is a fun game everyone can participate in.

Since it’s initial posting the tweet has garnered almost a 100 responses and over 700 likes. Before we reveal the answer, let’s see if you can guess what this cryptic message says by using the image of a periodic table given below.

Did you get it? If not, let’s take this journey together. The 16 in the table is associated with Sulfur which is symbolised as S. While the symbol connected with atomic number 73 is Ta for Tantalum. Similarly, Y is for Yttrium which has atomic number 39. Combined, these symbols make up the word ‘stay’. The second half of the puzzle, when decoded, translates to ‘in’. This is because 53 is associated with Iodine symbolised as I and number 7 is the atomic number for Nitrogen, symbolised as N. Thus, in totality, the message translates to ‘stay in’.

A big round of applause for Mumbai Police for not only helping motivate people to stay indoors but also for giving all of us a free Chemistry lesson! Here is how tweeple reacted to the post:

What are your thoughts on this infotainment filled tweet?

