Mumbai Police takes cue from Elon Musk, shares cryptic lockdown mandate

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:46 IST

Elon Musk’s revelation that his newborn son’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk has created quite a stir online. Though the tech giant has explained its meaning and how to pronounce it, the chatter involving the name is yet to die down. Taking advantage of that opportunity and cue from the SpaceX CEO, Mumbai Police has now shared a cryptic lockdown mandate. It’s both creative and funny.

Taking to Twitter the department asked people to crack a lockdown mandate and shared this:

Tweeted just over an hour ago, the post quickly piqued people’s attention with several trying to crack the tweet. While some wrote that it’s “Ae baith ghar,” others tweeted that it’s “All be at home.” Though slightly different versions, people concluded that it’s a message from Mumbai Police asking people to stay at home.

A few also praised the department for cashing in on such a trending topic and turning it into an advisory. Besides, people also praised the department’s creativity and some took a hilarious route to reply.

On Instagram, Mumbai Police shared a Stranger Things meme with a twist related to the current lockdown scenario. It’s hilarious.