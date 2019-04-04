Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Canadian couple find lost ticket in the nick of time, become millionaires

Nicole Pedneault and Roger Larocque only realized last weekend that they had a winning ticket from an April 5, 2018 drawing.

it's viral Updated: Apr 04, 2019 13:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Montreal
millionaire,lottery
Pedneault noticed the ticket while looking through a book about Japan to help her grandson with a school project. (Twitter/@PatriceLavoie)

A Quebec couple won Can$1 million ($750,000) in the lottery after finding a winning ticket that had been forgotten in a book for months, the province’s Loto-Quebec organization said Wednesday.

Nicole Pedneault and Roger Larocque only realized last weekend that they had a winning ticket from an April 5, 2018 drawing.

While looking through a book about Japan to help her grandson with a school project, Pedneault noticed something had fallen from the pages.

It was a lottery ticket the couple had bought for Valentine’s Day last year.

“If my grandson hadn’t asked me to give him some things for his presentation, I wouldn’t have ever found the ticket,” Pedneault said.

“The first thing I did when I found the ticket in the book was go look at the deadline for claiming winnings on the Loto-Quebec website,” she said.

The ticket was still valid, but not for long -- only until Friday.

“It’s all just by chance that we found it at the last minute like that,” the winner said as she claimed her check.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 13:39 IST

tags

more from it s viral