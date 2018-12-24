Car soars through air, hits tunnel roof in Slovakia. Driver survives scary crash

The spine-chilling moment a car flew off the road and banged into the roof of a tunnel in Slovakia has been caught on camera. Miraculously, however, the man driving the car lives to tell the tale of the scary accident and escaped with only minor injuries. The scary video has been circulating on social media and collecting shocking reactions since it was shared. Since being shared on December 20, the video has received over 2.5 million views - and still counting.

The video has been shared on Facebook by Slovakian police. The clip, most likely recorded on a security camera, shows the car zooming through an empty road towards a tunnel. The car suddenly veers off the road and hits a ramp by the side of the road. It then soars into the air, crashing into the roof of the tunnel. The car flips after hitting the tunnel and eventually lands back on the road.

The accident left the car completely damaged.

The car was reportedly being driven by a 44-year-old man and he was the only person in the vehicle.

“[The driver] did not suffer any injuries — maybe only bruises — not even breaks,” David Puchovsky, a spokesperson for the Slovak Police Force, told Global News. “An alcohol test had negative results. It seems he suffered a microsleep.”

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 25,000 shares on Facebook.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 14:36 IST