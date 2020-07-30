Cat jumps super high to get a magnet placed high on the fridge. Proves that cats are unstoppable

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:23 IST

There is no shortage of clips on the Internet that prove that felines are masters of their fate. Here is a video that is a sweet addition to that genre of cat content.

Posted on Reddit on July 29, this recording is almost 20 seconds long.

The clip opens to the shot of a kitchen. Herein, a white-and-tangerine furred feline is sitting on a wooden floor, staring up at the fridge. The kitty locks eyes with its target, a magnet, and ‘catculates’ its moves. A few seconds into the clip, the cat launches itself towards its aim. Just one high jump and the feline seems to have gotten what it had wanted. Talk about a ‘purrfect’ strategy, pun intended.

The video ends with the kitty knocking the magnet on the floor and playing with it.

Check out this video which has a whole lot of classic ‘cattitude’:

Since being shared, the video has created quite a buzz. It currently has nearly 10,000 upvotes and over 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the strong-willed feline who is doing whatever it wants. One person said, “That was downright impressive. Focused on what he wanted and didn’t take down anything else”.

Another individual wrote, “What a cute and talented cat!! I love his grudge against the magnets lol”.

“The meow at the end is perfect,” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user declared, “That was extremely graceful. 10/10”.

What are your thoughts on the kitty and its amazing jumping skills?

