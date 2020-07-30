e-paper
Cat jumps super high to get a magnet placed high on the fridge. Proves that cats are unstoppable

Cat jumps super high to get a magnet placed high on the fridge. Proves that cats are unstoppable

Ain’t no fridge high enough, to keep this cat from getting the magnet it wants.

Jul 30, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a white-and-tangerine furred feline.
The image shows a white-and-tangerine furred feline.(Reddit/@darbykdt)
         

There is no shortage of clips on the Internet that prove that felines are masters of their fate. Here is a video that is a sweet addition to that genre of cat content.

Posted on Reddit on July 29, this recording is almost 20 seconds long.

The clip opens to the shot of a kitchen. Herein, a white-and-tangerine furred feline is sitting on a wooden floor, staring up at the fridge. The kitty locks eyes with its target, a magnet, and ‘catculates’ its moves. A few seconds into the clip, the cat launches itself towards its aim. Just one high jump and the feline seems to have gotten what it had wanted. Talk about a ‘purrfect’ strategy, pun intended.

The video ends with the kitty knocking the magnet on the floor and playing with it.

Check out this video which has a whole lot of classic ‘cattitude’:

He likes to knock the cat butt magnets off of the fridge whenever I’m in the kitchen. I thought they were placed high enough & were safe. I was wrong. from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Since being shared, the video has created quite a buzz. It currently has nearly 10,000 upvotes and over 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the strong-willed feline who is doing whatever it wants. One person said, “That was downright impressive. Focused on what he wanted and didn’t take down anything else”.

Another individual wrote, “What a cute and talented cat!! I love his grudge against the magnets lol”.

“The meow at the end is perfect,” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user declared, “That was extremely graceful. 10/10”.

What are your thoughts on the kitty and its amazing jumping skills?

