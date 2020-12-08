Check out high-resolution images of Mars captured by orbiter on mission for nearly 15 years

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:30 IST

You may or may not know a lot about your next-door neighbour but have you ever wondered about how much humanity knows about one of its next-door neighbours, aka, Mars? If you’re someone who often ponders over such questions or generally wonders what goes on on the Red Planet not too far away from our Earth, then here is a share that may pique for your interest.

Shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Planetary Science Division on December 5, this recording is a compilation of pictures taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter during its 15 years at the Red Planet. The caption shared alongside the post explains what it shows. It reads, “A Martian milestone: after nearly 15 years at the Red Planet, our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has sent home about 400 terabits of data. That’s about 50,000 gigabytes! What’s included in all those terabits?”.

“A treasure trove of scientific data about the surface, subsurface, and atmosphere of Mars. Not to mention information supporting ground operations for rover and lander missions like our Curiosity Mars rover and InSight lander, as well as scouting new landing sites for missions like our Perseverance rover. Oh, and pictures. So. Many. Pictures,” the text further states.

Check out these fantastic shots here:

