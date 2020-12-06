International Space Station shares pics of full Moon taken from space. ‘Mesmerising,’ say netizens

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:08 IST

Images taken of different celestial bodies in space can cause many to awe in wonder. These striking pictures of the Moon shared along with a post by the International Space Station on Twitter perfectly illustrate that notion. Chances are you may find yourself saying wow repeatedly after seeing them.

“The full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth,” describes the caption of the post. Four breath-taking picture of a full moon can be seen within the post.

Take a look at the images:

The full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth. pic.twitter.com/ebm8Rvd4NZ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 5, 2020

Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 26,800 likes and more than 4,000 retweets. While some had several questions regarding the post, others were simply mesmerised by the beauty of the phenomenon.

Yes. Those and more lunar pics from the station can be found on our Flickr page here... https://t.co/kNbFvCEvaw — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 6, 2020

The clarity you must get on that above the atmosphere, it must hit your eye like a big pizza pie.



Time for favourite Moon visualization : https://t.co/HjxlvNXmHV — Joffan (@Joffan7) December 6, 2020

The last time humans visited the Moon was in December of 1972 during the Apollo 17 mission. @NASA is now targeting 2024 to send the next man and the first woman back to the Moon. — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 6, 2020

The moon is easily my favourite thing to takes photos of. pic.twitter.com/GcU0CTJ47l — Rachael Robins (@rachaelrphotos) December 6, 2020

Beautiful 😍 — Nora Putnam (@Norachristine25) December 5, 2020

