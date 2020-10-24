Cher’s ‘I’m here’ tweet sparks hilarious trend on Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 01:42 IST

American singer Cher is renowned for her fantastic voice and timeless style. The former member of the famous rock duo Sonny & Cher is also known for her eccentric, and often hilarious, Twitter presence. Case in point, this unusual tweet by the legendary singer which has sparked a rather funny trend on the micro-blogging application.

“I’m here,” reads the text shared by Cher on her official Twitter account on October 22. Since being posted on the micro-blogging application, the tweet has accumulated over 51,300 likes.

I’m here — Cher (@cher) October 21, 2020

Tweeple soon started retweeting the post but not before adding a sprinkle of their humour to the mix. Here are some amusing shares from the micro-blogging application which may leave you in splits:

Are you the person who notifies others of their arrival before they’ve reached or are you the person who, regardless of being given this extra time, is still late?

Me 10 minutes away from your house knowing you always take a long time to come down: https://t.co/5xhtcY0Hms — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) October 23, 2020

Who else can relate to those late-night toilet troubles?

Me sitting on the toilet with the lights off when someone tries to open the door https://t.co/zcyo0MCQig — cam (@Cuhhhmille) October 22, 2020

This is a scenario some of us may be way too familiar with.

Something embarrassing I did years ago just as I’m falling asleep. https://t.co/OaswFe1puK — John. (@JohnFloreani) October 22, 2020

Alanis Morissette also chimed in with the lyrics of her 1995 hit You Oughta Know. Did that reference take you down memory lane?

to remind you https://t.co/M6YwRDZ1PB — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) October 22, 2020

Is this or isn’t this the reality of many of our daily lives?

Me when someone asks if I’m on the zoom call 43 minutes into the meeting because I haven’t said anything yet https://t.co/77dKxGZnmn — charles entertainment cheese (@jmurffff) October 22, 2020

We suppose an iced coffee is worth a few glares from one’s teacher.

Me walking into my classroom five minutes late holding a full iced coffee https://t.co/QpIJ2y7i3D — Pat BOO-rady 👻🎃 (@Patrickology_) October 22, 2020

The golden words to show someone who is feeling low some emotional support.

if you need me https://t.co/rVgBxc53Df — catal (@catallunya96) October 22, 2020

A special reference for all the literature enthusiasts out there.

the phantom of the opera: https://t.co/5ptzlQLksI — Victoria Simmons • B L M (@vicsimms24) October 22, 2020

What are your thoughts on this trend? Did it leave you giggling too?