Chicken checks doggo for bugs. Peak broship may leave you smiling

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:10 IST

In today’s episode of ‘unlikely yet heartwarming inter-species friendships’, we present to you a doggo chilling with his friend chicken. However, this isn’t any standard hang out session. It is a special type of a care ritual between the two animals, seeing which may leave you feeling an unexplained sense of calm.

The almost a minute long clip has been shared to the subreddit, ‘animals being bros’ with the caption, “My chicken checking my dog for bugs”.

The recording shows a bright golden-feathered chicken standing alongside a black-furred doggo, who appears to be resting on some grass. The bird pecks into the pooch’s coat, checking it for ticks and fleas. The canine seems unfazed by the pecks.

As the video progresses, the birdie even does a double-take, maybe to check if it has covered all the ground. The doggo’s expression is of pure serenity as if it is at a spa.

Since being initially shared on June 22, the post has garnered over 25,000 upvotes and more than 300 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this caring friend duo. One person asked, “Why is this so relaxing? I listened through surround sound on blast, it was the calmest part of my day”. While another individual wrote, “Every dog needs a chicken spa”. After watching this video, we agree wholeheartedly with that statement.

“I like his facial expression—kind of pensive. Great pup,” read one comment. While somebody else inquired, “Why are chickens so cute?”. We are wondering the same thing.

What are your thoughts on this sweet pair?

Also Read | Doggo and horse bros illustrate how to hang out with your bestie. Watch