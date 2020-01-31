Chikki, caramel popcorn or mac n cheese? Twitter divided on sun’s surface pic
For ages, scientists have tried to figure out how the sun’s surface looks like. Who knew it will look like our very own chikki? Well, that’s what Twitter will have you believe. After the National Science Foundation released a picture of the sun’s surface, people on Twitter decided to do what they do best - post memes about it. Tweeple have been sharing posts to show the sun’s uncanny resemblance with snacks and desserts. Yes, chikki included.
The picture posted by the NSF was taken by the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii that shows features as small as 30km across the sun.
“See the Sun like never before! @NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope produces first detailed images of the sun’s surface,” reads the caption.
See the Sun like never before! @NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope produces first detailed images of the sun’s surface. https://t.co/c3SPB6gg8w #SolarVision2020— National Science Foundation (@NSF) January 29, 2020
📷: @NatSolarObs/ @AURADC/ NSF pic.twitter.com/1GP2rwkVG0
Many were fascinated by such a clear picture of the sun’s surface. But to some, the picture simply showed snacks and desserts.
The Internet has since exploded with memes that compare the sun’s surface with chikki, caramel popcorn and even mac and cheese.
Hmmm... pretty sure that’s just caramel corn. pic.twitter.com/Jj9BtaS8nG— Matthew SNOWFLAKE❄️AF 🆘 (@mshalk) January 30, 2020
It looks like Chikki, Indian Sweet made from nuts and Jaggery :) pic.twitter.com/jFhU7cOEvt— Srihari Ravva (@hari_639) January 30, 2020
abe chikki hai ye 😭😭😭 https://t.co/DaUEPbNOH0 pic.twitter.com/IHzF02OYR2— Retrostic80s (@ChaitanyaPhad) January 30, 2020
So the sun’s surface 🌞 looks like caramel popcorn? 🍿 How deliciously appropriate 😋 pic.twitter.com/jfXJZmQgWm— Tony Cutrone (@TonyCutrone) January 30, 2020
What do you think the sun’s surface looks like?