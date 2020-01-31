e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Chikki, caramel popcorn or mac n cheese? Twitter divided on sun’s surface pic

Chikki, caramel popcorn or mac n cheese? Twitter divided on sun’s surface pic

Tweeple have been sharing posts to show the sun’s uncanny resemblance with snacks and desserts. Yes, chikki included.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 31, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Internet has since exploded with memes that compare the sun’s surface with chikki.
The Internet has since exploded with memes that compare the sun’s surface with chikki.(Twitter)
         

For ages, scientists have tried to figure out how the sun’s surface looks like. Who knew it will look like our very own chikki? Well, that’s what Twitter will have you believe. After the National Science Foundation released a picture of the sun’s surface, people on Twitter decided to do what they do best - post memes about it. Tweeple have been sharing posts to show the sun’s uncanny resemblance with snacks and desserts. Yes, chikki included.

The picture posted by the NSF was taken by the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii that shows features as small as 30km across the sun.

“See the Sun like never before! @NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope produces first detailed images of the sun’s surface,” reads the caption.

Many were fascinated by such a clear picture of the sun’s surface. But to some, the picture simply showed snacks and desserts.

The Internet has since exploded with memes that compare the sun’s surface with chikki, caramel popcorn and even mac and cheese.

What do you think the sun’s surface looks like?

tags
top news
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
‘Are not terrorists’, say Delhi rape convicts seeking stay on death warrant; order at 2.30 pm
‘Are not terrorists’, say Delhi rape convicts seeking stay on death warrant; order at 2.30 pm
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting coronavirus
In President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, spotlight on CAA and a jibe at Pak
In President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, spotlight on CAA and a jibe at Pak
Delhi gang rape convict files review plea in SC, says he was a minor
Delhi gang rape convict files review plea in SC, says he was a minor
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric
Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news