Chikki, caramel popcorn or mac n cheese? Twitter divided on sun’s surface pic

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 13:09 IST

For ages, scientists have tried to figure out how the sun’s surface looks like. Who knew it will look like our very own chikki? Well, that’s what Twitter will have you believe. After the National Science Foundation released a picture of the sun’s surface, people on Twitter decided to do what they do best - post memes about it. Tweeple have been sharing posts to show the sun’s uncanny resemblance with snacks and desserts. Yes, chikki included.

The picture posted by the NSF was taken by the Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii that shows features as small as 30km across the sun.

“See the Sun like never before! @NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope produces first detailed images of the sun’s surface,” reads the caption.

Many were fascinated by such a clear picture of the sun’s surface. But to some, the picture simply showed snacks and desserts.

The Internet has since exploded with memes that compare the sun’s surface with chikki, caramel popcorn and even mac and cheese.

Hmmm... pretty sure that’s just caramel corn. pic.twitter.com/Jj9BtaS8nG — Matthew SNOWFLAKE❄️AF 🆘 (@mshalk) January 30, 2020

It looks like Chikki, Indian Sweet made from nuts and Jaggery :) pic.twitter.com/jFhU7cOEvt — Srihari Ravva (@hari_639) January 30, 2020

So the sun’s surface 🌞 looks like caramel popcorn? 🍿 How deliciously appropriate 😋 pic.twitter.com/jfXJZmQgWm — Tony Cutrone (@TonyCutrone) January 30, 2020

What do you think the sun’s surface looks like?