School children create food stop for birds and squirrels in Karnataka

The students have hung coconut shells on trees in the school premises.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:59 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mangaluru
People praised the initiative by the school kids.
People praised the initiative by the school kids. (Twitter/ANI)
         

In a unique initiative, students of a government school in Dakshina Kannada have made a food stop in the campus to provide water and food to birds and squirrels.

The students have hung coconut shells on trees in the school premises with food and water in it for birds and squirrels.

Speaking about the same, the Principal of the school said: “Students are taking a lot of interest in the activity. Various types of birds visit the school campus, making the ambience very nice.”

He added that he wants children to become socially and environmentally conscious. “The one area where children need to be given exposure is the protection of the environment, the upkeep of the campus and the greenery in and around their homes as well as in their schools.”

ANI also shared images of the initiative on Twitter.

People applauded the efforts of the kids and expressed the same in their comments.

“Good job,” wrote a Twitter user. “Really good work from them,” commented another. “Finally, we are realizing our traditional schooling system with the nature,” wrote a third.”

Commenting on the recent initiative of the school’s eco-club, he said, “Using this small idea, we can have a great beginning towards taking up bigger initiatives to take care of the environment.”

