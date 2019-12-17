Christmas 2019: Airport decorates tree with confiscated items, pics win people

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 14:28 IST

A Lithuanian airport gave an unusual twist to the traditional Christmas tree decorations. Vilnius airport has put up a tree with all the confiscated items recovered from passengers by security officials.

The aviation security unit of the airport created this out of the box decoration to make the passengers aware of what not to carry on the flights.

The authorities took to Linkedin to share the pictures of the tree.

The post was shared on different social media platforms as netizens found this approach pretty unique. “Brilliant idea, congratulations!” wrote a Linkedin user. “Incredible! Very good idea,” wrote another. “Wow! This is a great piece of art,” exclaimed the third.

The Christmas tree is not the only way in which the airports educate the passengers about the items allowed on board. Earlier on November 26, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) of the United States had posted a video on TikTok about the items one can carry or not carry with their luggage on the plane. The video went viral on Twitter also.

