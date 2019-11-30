e-paper
Twitter is in love with TSA’s Tiktok video on Thanksgiving travel rules. Watch

Rather than handing out a boring notice, the video shows the TSA spokesperson showing a variety of items using a famous TikTok trend ‘yep’ or ‘nope’.

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:11 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In the video, she gives a short demo of items which passengers are allowed to carry.
In the video, she gives a short demo of items which passengers are allowed to carry.
         

The holiday season in US often becomes a tough time for the Transport Security Administration (TSA), as commuters may get confused about things to take in their carry-on luggage. Each year, the authorities use various mediums to dish out information about permissible items. And, this year TikTok joined that list too after TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein shared a funny video on the platform.

In the video, she gives a short demo of items which passengers are allowed to carry. Rather than handing out a boring notice, the video shows Farbstein showing a variety of items using a famous TikTok trend ‘yep’ or ‘nope’ - the former for the items allowed and the latter for the prohibited things.

“Having a little fun explaining in very quick simple terms, which holiday food items can go in a carry-on bag,” she wrote on her post while sharing her TikTok video on Twitter. The video has surprised netizens and the post was widely shared.

Posted on November 26, the video garnered close to 2.5 lakh views and counting. This innovative step surprised people. There were many who loved the approach. Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think of this innovative way?

