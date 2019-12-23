Christmas 2019: Internet has a new bizarre hair trend. Are you up for it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:58 IST

There are many odd and weird trends which the Internet often dishes out for the netizens. From gluing lips to triangle dance, there many such trends which crop up every now and then.

With Christmas knocking at the door, it’s no wonder that trends involving the festival also make their appearance on social media. And, one of such trends again doing its round is the Christmas tree hairdo.

This trend is all about transforming one’s hair into a Christmas tree. And, we’re not kidding! In this, people style their hair into a shape which looks like an upside-down cone and complete the look by putting Christmas decoration ornaments all over the hairdo.

Line of glittery rope, decoration balls, and even electric lights, people explore all sorts of options to give their hair a festive touch.

Here are some such pictures and videos of Christmas tree trend.

This holiday-inspired theme first picked up pace during 2016. Even after three years, it’s steadily holding its place as a Christmas trend that keeps on reoccurring.



What do you think of this quirky Christmas hair trend?