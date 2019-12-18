e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Christmas 2019: Unusual trio of camel, cow, and donkey to feature in live Nativity scene

The trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.
A camel, cow and donkey that were found roaming together along a Kansas road have been booked to appear in a Christmas Nativity scene.

The trio will be the celebrity guests Saturday during a holiday event at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park, The Wichita Eagle reports. Sully the camel, Gus the donkey and Rufus the cow made headlines last month when the Goddard Police Department asked for help in a Facebook post locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

Law enforcement later determined that they belonged to an employee of the wildlife park, but not before posting that if they couldn’t find the owner, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”

The holiday event, called Happy Hoof-i-days, is a first-ever for the park, which normally is closed from mid-November through about mid-March.

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita. The trio were spotted by the Goddard Police Department and quickly became the favourite of netizens for their unusual friendship.

