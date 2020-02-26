Circus lynx attacks its trainer in horrifying video. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 20:10 IST

A shocking clip of a lynx attacking its trainer has gone viral on the Internet. The medium-sized jungle cat attacked its trainer ferociously and fled the stage during a circus performance. Netizens, however, are not quite sorry for the trainer. On the contrary, their sympathies lie with the animal.Even actor Raveena Tandon shared the clip on Twitter and wrote that she’s on “team lynx”.

The clip posted on TikTok shows the lynx sitting on a raised stool with a collar around its neck. A few moments into the video, the trainer starts pulling the chain attached to the collar. He tugs it so hard that the animal falls from the stool. The lynx then pounces on the trainer and starts scratching him before fleeing the stage.

Check out the shocking clip:

@chapoisat Un lince ataca a su adiestrador en un circo en plena actuaciónUn lince de un circo de Tsjinval, capital de la República de Osetia del Sur. ♬ sonido original - chapoisat

The clip was shared on Twitter by Raveena Tandon who strongly condemned the abuse. She mentioned that the circus and the trainer should get punished.

“I’m on team lynx. You go you amazing creature you! #saynotoanimalsincircuses #saynotozoos. Hope the lynx was not tortured after this. This circus needs to be sued and this man arrested for animal abuse,” she wrote.

The clip received horrified reactions from netizens as most of them demanded action against the circus for animal abuse.

Can we start a mass movement to oppose zoos #saynotozoos . Animals outside of their natural habitat is just a strict no no — ASAP (@aniketsapre) February 25, 2020

Problem is with viewers. The day we stop watching that day itself cruelty will end — Chaman Varshney (@varshneytheneta) February 25, 2020

Very sad to see this abuse of animal. Really this man have to be arrested. — Prof Dr Dhanraj Kalgi (@DhanrajKalgi) February 25, 2020

