e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Circus lynx attacks its trainer in horrifying video. Watch

Circus lynx attacks its trainer in horrifying video. Watch

The lynx pounces on the trainer when he pulls the chain of the collar.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 26, 2020 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip posted on TikTok shows the lynx attacking the trainer.
The clip posted on TikTok shows the lynx attacking the trainer.(Screengrab)
         

A shocking clip of a lynx attacking its trainer has gone viral on the Internet. The medium-sized jungle cat attacked its trainer ferociously and fled the stage during a circus performance. Netizens, however, are not quite sorry for the trainer. On the contrary, their sympathies lie with the animal.Even actor Raveena Tandon shared the clip on Twitter and wrote that she’s on “team lynx”.

The clip posted on TikTok shows the lynx sitting on a raised stool with a collar around its neck. A few moments into the video, the trainer starts pulling the chain attached to the collar. He tugs it so hard that the animal falls from the stool. The lynx then pounces on the trainer and starts scratching him before fleeing the stage.

Check out the shocking clip:

@chapoisat

Un lince ataca a su adiestrador en un circo en plena actuaciónUn lince de un circo de Tsjinval, capital de la República de Osetia del Sur.

♬ sonido original - chapoisat

The clip was shared on Twitter by Raveena Tandon who strongly condemned the abuse. She mentioned that the circus and the trainer should get punished.

“I’m on team lynx. You go you amazing creature you! #saynotoanimalsincircuses #saynotozoos. Hope the lynx was not tortured after this. This circus needs to be sued and this man arrested for animal abuse,” she wrote.

The clip received horrified reactions from netizens as most of them demanded action against the circus for animal abuse.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
106 people arrested, 18 FIRs filed in connection with Delhi violence: Police
106 people arrested, 18 FIRs filed in connection with Delhi violence: Police
After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi demands Amit Shah’s resignation
After Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi demands Amit Shah’s resignation
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
WhatsApp’s biggest feature ‘Dark Mode’ is coming soon: Key things to know
WhatsApp’s biggest feature ‘Dark Mode’ is coming soon: Key things to know
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news