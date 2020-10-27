e-paper
Coloured droplets blended together return to their original state. Watch how

Coloured droplets blended together return to their original state. Watch how

This phenomenon is a form of laminar flow called “Stokes flow”.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:10 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video was shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’.
The video was shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’.(Reddit/@informationtiger)
         

The Internet is home to a diverse variety of content. From interesting to educational to humorous, the list is long and wide-ranging. If you’re specifically interested in content that is both exciting and educational, then this particular video may tickle your fancy. This unique video which recently resurfaced online is capturing netizens’ attention. Watching the recording, which shows a form of laminar flow called “Stokes flow”, may leave you flabbergasted.

Initially shared in 2011, the clip is getting a whole lot of traction again after being shared on Reddit on October 27. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, “Colored droplets in corn syrup seemingly blended together can be returned to their original state by reversing the direction of mixing, a form of laminar flow called ‘Stokes flow’”.

The recording begins by showing an individual adding three distinct coloured droplets, yellow, blue and red, to a container of corn syrup. They then move a handle, atop the vessel, around to mix the droplets.

A few seconds later, they reverse the circular motion of the handle. Check out the video to see what that leads to:

Colored droplets in corn syrup seemingly blended together can be returned to their original state by reversing the direction of mixing, a form of laminar flow called "Stokes flow" from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this post has amassed over 24,000 upvotes and almost 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “You have no idea how happy you made me by saying Stokes flow. Such a cool phenomenon”.

Another individual wrote, “Cool”. “What sorcery is this?” inquired one perplexed Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you bamboozled too? Are you now Goggling “Stokes flow” to learn more about this epic phenomenon?

