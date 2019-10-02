e-paper
Confused deer bolts into clothing store, gets trapped. Later rescued

The animals was captured and later released back to the woods.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:58 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Rome
A deer stands by clothes after crashing into a shop.
A deer stands by clothes after crashing into a shop. (AP)
         

A dazed and confused deer has stormed into a clothing store in the fashionable mountain resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, on the Italian Dolomites, blocking the local shopping street for a few hours before been saved and freed.

Local authorities said on Tuesday that the deer, estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, entered the shop, specialized in tirolese outfits, while the assistant was away, and got trapped inside among the clothes.

Authorities said it was necessary to cordon off Cortina’s shopping square to allow local veterinarians to catch the animal, anaesthetize it and then bring it back to the wild.

Cortina mayor Gianpaolo Ghedina said that “luckily, all ended well. Once the animal was sedated, it was brought back to the woods and then freed.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 16:38 IST

