Cops in Hyderabad share lessons on hand washing at traffic signal, video is viral

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:57 IST

Health care professionals and other officials are stressing on the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and washing one’s hands amid the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Kerala Police posted a fun and quirky dance video to drive home message about keeping one’s hand clean. Now, Rachakonda Police has also shared the message. A video posted on their Twitter handle shows cops explaining the correct way to wash one’s hands at a traffic signal in Hyderabad.

On Thursday morning, LB Nagar traffic police inspector Anjapalli Nagamallu, along with his constables, stood in front of commuters at a traffic signal at Kothapet Circle and demonstrated the right way to wash one’s hands with soap. A video of the demonstration has since gone viral.

In the video, officials can be seen educating people about the necessity of maintaining personal hygiene. They explained that everyone should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating food.

The cops also advised people cover their mouths while coughing or sneezing. They even recommended people not to shake hands with others and opt for Namaste as a greeting.

#RachakondaTrafficPolice sensitising commuters on the precautions to be taken to ward off #coronavirus at Kothapet circle. pic.twitter.com/wixVLS1H8n — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) March 19, 2020

Since being shared, the video has collected over 6,400 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting.

Several people have appreciated the initiative.

“We salute to police department and doctors,” says a Twitter user. “What a great proactive initiative by you,” says another. “We salute them,” comments a third.

(With inputs from ANI)