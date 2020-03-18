This hand washing dance by Kerala Police is going viral. Seen it yet?

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:32 IST

Following the spread of novel coronavirus, healthcare professionals across the globe are asking people to take various preventative measures and chief among them is washing hands. Several videos and PSAs, ranging from serious to quirky to peppy have been released to drive home the message about the right way and duration necessary to wash one’s hands. Joining all those in sharing this advice is Kerala Police. A video posted on the State Police Media Centre Kerala Facebook page shows police officials demonstrating the correct way to wash hands… by putting on a fun dance routine.

The video shows six police officials wearing face masks dancing to Kalakkatha from Ayyappanum Koshiyum as they demonstrate the right way to wash one’s hands.

The video, since being shared some 16 hours ago, has collected over 31,000 shares and than 25,000 reactions. Watch the video below:

The video received quite a few comments with many praising Kerala Police’s efforts and initiative.

“Very much appreciate the creative idea of the Kerala Police and special thanks to those members who participated in the artistic presentation for social awareness to fight against the global threat of coronavirus,” comments a Facebook user. “Wow... nice choreography,” says another. “Great initiative,” says a third.

What do you think of this video?

