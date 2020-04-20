e-paper
Coronavirus patients in Jalandhar enjoy Punjabi song, video goes viral

Coronavirus patients in Jalandhar enjoy Punjabi song, video goes viral

In the video, which went viral on social media, patients are seen wearing face masks and sitting on their beds enjoying the song.

Apr 20, 2020
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
The image shows on of the patients enjoying the song.
The image shows on of the patients enjoying the song. (Twitter/@akashvaa)
         

A video of twelve coronavirus patients in a hospital in Jalandhar was shared widely on social media as they grooved to a Punjabi song and kept up their spirits by clapping and enjoying the song.

A patient made a video of eleven other infected people in Jalandhar civil hospital as they clapped and raised their hands in the air on a foot-tapping Punjabi song that played on a television in their isolation ward.

In the video, which went viral on social media, patients are seen wearing face masks and sitting on their beds enjoying the song.

“All of the patients maintained social distancing. They did not gather or dance to the song,” said senior medical officer Kashmiri Lal at Jalandhar civil hospital.

He said a television set has been installed in the ward for coronavirus patients and that they are regularly counselled.

“They are counselled that they have nothing to worry about. They will be alright and will soon go home as other patients have been fully cured,” said Lal.

