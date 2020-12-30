Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:16 IST

A wedding in Kerala has proved once again that age is just a number and love knows no boundaries. A government-run old-age home in Ramavarmapuram in Kerala’s Thrissur district witnessed a beautiful moment when 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tied the knot.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of Kerala agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar on Saturday, news agency ANI reports.

Lakshmi Ammal had met Kochaniyan Menon at the old age home and the two fell in love. Ammal had arrived at the old-age home after losing her husband, while Menon was abandoned by his family and was forced to seek shelter at the institution.

The couple expressed the desire to get married to other residents of the shelter home who readily organised a traditional ceremony, complete with henna, sangeet and other rituals.

Images from the wedding ceremony, shared on social media, show the bride in a red and gold saree, while the groom is seen wearing traditional wedding attire, sporting a shirt and a veshti.

Kerala: 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and a 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal, tied the knot yesterday at a government-run old-age home in Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district. pic.twitter.com/EXJeXyv34G — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

Soon after the images were shared, a number of people took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds.

“How specially sweet is that. What I loved the most is the joy on everyone’s face in the first to pictures,” says a Twitter user. “That’s so beautiful and satisfying that love exists,” comments another. “God bless both of you. There is no age limit for meeting two pure souls with each other,” says a third.

Here’s what others wrote:

