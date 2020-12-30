e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / It's Viral / Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts

Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts

The couple tied the knot in the presence of Kerala agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar on Saturday

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lakshmi Ammal had met Kochaniyan Menon at the old age home and the two fell in love.
Lakshmi Ammal had met Kochaniyan Menon at the old age home and the two fell in love.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

A wedding in Kerala has proved once again that age is just a number and love knows no boundaries. A government-run old-age home in Ramavarmapuram in Kerala’s Thrissur district witnessed a beautiful moment when 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tied the knot.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of Kerala agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar on Saturday, news agency ANI reports.

Lakshmi Ammal had met Kochaniyan Menon at the old age home and the two fell in love. Ammal had arrived at the old-age home after losing her husband, while Menon was abandoned by his family and was forced to seek shelter at the institution.

The couple expressed the desire to get married to other residents of the shelter home who readily organised a traditional ceremony, complete with henna, sangeet and other rituals.

Images from the wedding ceremony, shared on social media, show the bride in a red and gold saree, while the groom is seen wearing traditional wedding attire, sporting a shirt and a veshti.

Soon after the images were shared, a number of people took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds.

“How specially sweet is that. What I loved the most is the joy on everyone’s face in the first to pictures,” says a Twitter user. “That’s so beautiful and satisfying that love exists,” comments another. “God bless both of you. There is no age limit for meeting two pure souls with each other,” says a third.

Here’s what others wrote:

What do you think of this couple?

tags
top news
In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news