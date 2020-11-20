Covid-related German PSA lauds ‘couch potatoes’. Video prompts mixed reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 10:15 IST

Authorities, across the globe, every now and then, share various PSAs to remind people to follow protocols amid the ongoing pandemic. German government has joined in by sharing a series of videos under their latest campaign titled Zusammen gegen Corona or Together against Corona.

One such clip, along with English subtitles, prompted mixed reactions among people after Twitter user Rachel Clarke retweeted it.

The video shows a documentary-style interview of an elderly man that takes place in 2060. Take a look:

This German Covid ad, now subtitled in English, is absolutely superb 👏 pic.twitter.com/KSzSThaXTm — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 15, 2020

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 2.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While the ad made some laugh, others were not so happy.

I like it but it niggles how it underplays the human cost of isolation. For some of us, and to be fair prob those it's directed at, all that is asked is that we stay comfy at home on sofa with cable & snacks. For others that is to slowly go crazy of loneliness. — milena (@milenacontent) November 15, 2020

I am a part of the Couch Potato Olympics and I represent team Canada 🇨🇦



My first event will be watching old VHS movies.



I will be using local judges from the region of couch (my doggliwog) and the Hamlet of a half empty ‘hiding’ box (kitten-little) in the basement. — dawn h (@RokinRobin) November 15, 2020

Very sad to watch this kind of advertisement from Latin America where staying home is not an option for many — Lorena Carvajal (@lorenacarvajal) November 15, 2020

While replying to her own post, Clarke also retweeted another video from the campaign.

What do you think of the videos?