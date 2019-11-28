e-paper
Cows in Russian farm get virtual reality headsets. Here’s why

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture and Food quoted research to claim a link between a cow’s emotional experience and milk yield.

Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Initial tests are said to have boosted the “overall emotional mood of the herd”.
Initial tests are said to have boosted the "overall emotional mood of the herd".(Ministry Of Agriculture And Food Of the Moscow Region)
         

This technological move has much to moo about. A dairy farm in Russia has arranged for virtual reality headsets for its cows to “reduce their anxiety”.

A BBC report said that the VR systems were especially adapted to fit onto the cattle heads, showing a “unique summer field simulation programme”.

A Ministry statement said that the experiments were conducted at the RusMoloko farm in Moscow’s Ramensky district.

“Examples of dairy farms in different countries show that the quantity -- and sometimes quality -- of milk increases markedly in a calm atmosphere,” it added.

Researchers now plan to examine the effects of the programme on a long-term basis.

