Home / It's Viral / Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby at Prague zoo gets a name

Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby at Prague zoo gets a name

It took a while, because the zookeepers had to go through more than 4,000 proposals submitted by members of the public to select a name.

Dec 17, 2020
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Prague
A newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan holds on to his mother Mawar.
A newly born baby of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan holds on to his mother Mawar. (AP)
         

He’s called Pustakawan, or Kawi, if you wish. Prague’s zoo said on Wednesday it has finally completed the process of naming a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan baby born on its premises on November 17.

It took a while, because the zookeepers had to go through more than 4,000 proposals submitted by members of the public.

Kawi is the fourth baby for his mother, Mawar, and the first for father Pagy.

His name means Librarian in Indonesian, zoo officials said. Librarian was the name of an orangutan in Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series of fantasy novels.

The species has been drastically reduced by hunting and by destruction of its forest habitat. Only around 14,000 of the great apes with long red hair are believed to exist in the wild.

