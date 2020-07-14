e-paper
Croc shaped basket 'eats' kitty, netizens can't stop laughing. Watch

Croc shaped basket ‘eats’ kitty, netizens can’t stop laughing. Watch

When observed closely, the scene looks like the basket croc is trying to devour the fluffy kitty and the feline is trying its best to save itself.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The frame shows a white and black kitty curiously burrowing its way inside the mouth of a crocodile shaped basket.
The frame shows a white and black kitty curiously burrowing its way inside the mouth of a crocodile shaped basket.(Twitter/@GatorsDaily)
         

When it comes to winning people’s hearts, cats are undoubtedly the winners. But, sometimes a kitty may find itself in a rather tough spot when the opponent is a ‘scary reptile’. In today’s edition of derpy cat content, here’s a clip of a brave cat that courageously faced a ‘crocodile’ and lived to tell the tale. As a disclaimer, we advise you not to be alarmed and keep your awws handy.

Posted on Twitter by Gators Daily, the clip starts with a scene inside a house. The frame shows a white and black kitty curiously burrowing its way inside the mouth of a crocodile shaped basket. When observed closely, the scene looks like the basket croc is trying to devour the fluffy kitty and the feline is trying its best to save itself. In the end of the clip the kitty gives up and lies there with its fluffy legs hanging out of the croc basket’s mouth.

“Crocodile absolutely DEVOURING helpless housecat,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the hilarious yet brave feline:

Posted on July 13, the clip has garnered over 62,400 views along with tons of ‘shocked’ comments from netizens. While some cracked jokes about the derpy cat, others found themselves laughing hard at the kitty’s silly antics.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

One individual gave a perfect caption to a perfect moment in the clip

Another commented about an ending with a twist and now we also want to see that

The whole episode was perfectly summarized with this tweet

What do you think of this clip?

Also Read | Cat eats a piece of cabbage by accident. Is definitely not impressed. Watch

tags
