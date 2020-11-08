e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Cruise to nowhere’: Singapore’s first seacation flags off with necessary precautions

‘Cruise to nowhere’: Singapore’s first seacation flags off with necessary precautions

Before starting their short “seacation” on the 335-metre (1,100 ft) World Dream, passengers underwent coronavirus swab tests before boarding the vessel.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:55 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
SINGAPORE
A view of the media event at the Dream Cruises'
A view of the media event at the Dream Cruises' "World Dream" cruise ship, Singapore's first cruise to nowhere since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the cruise industry, in Singapore.(REUTERS)
         

Hit by cabin fever, hundreds of Singapore residents itching to get out of the tiny country boarded a “cruise to nowhere” on Friday, a rare chance to sail the seas after the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the cruise industry.

Before starting their short “seacation” on the 335-metre (1,100 ft) World Dream, passengers underwent coronavirus swab tests before boarding the vessel, which was operating at half capacity to prevent crowding.

Retiree Ang Sen Hock, 73, said he had no fear about getting infected and had booked several more trips later in the month.

“Not worried. Because earlier this year I was also a passenger on this cruise ship and, coincidentally, there were two suspected cases,” Ang said, while waiting for his test.

Passengers are seen at the Dream Cruises' "World Dream" cruise ship, Singapore's first cruise to nowhere since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the cruise industry, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore.
Passengers are seen at the Dream Cruises' "World Dream" cruise ship, Singapore's first cruise to nowhere since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the cruise industry, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Singapore. ( REUTERS )

“But we still boarded and they had special measures.”

The global cruise industry has taken a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic, with some of the earliest big outbreaks found on cruises.

Singapore’s special cruises, classed as “round trips”, are open only to its residents and sail for a few days in waters just off the city-state.

They follow “flights to nowhere” in some parts of Asia that take off and land at the same airport.

The 1,400 guests are required to carry an electronic contact tracing device and to social distance at all times.

Self check-in area for passengers is seen at the Dream Cruises' "World Dream" cruise ship, Singapore's first cruise to nowhere since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the cruise industry, in Singapore.
Self check-in area for passengers is seen at the Dream Cruises' "World Dream" cruise ship, Singapore's first cruise to nowhere since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the cruise industry, in Singapore. ( REUTERS )

Self-serve buffets have been suspended and Dream Cruises has upgraded medical facilities to include testing and isolation units.

“The idea of just getting out of Singapore, even just for a little bit, a few days, it’s really an attractive thing,” said passenger Robert Gaxiola.

The president of Dream Cruises, Michael Goh, said the crew would respond decisively to any sign of infections.

“Passengers will be back into the cabin and the ship will do a deep cleaning and sanitisation,” he said. “Within less than six hours we can be back at Singapore.”

tags
top news
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
India records 45,674 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9% fall from yesterday
India records 45,674 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9% fall from yesterday
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
‘Pride of our village’: Tiruvarur celebrates victory of Kamala Harris
‘Pride of our village’: Tiruvarur celebrates victory of Kamala Harris
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
Told Kamala yesterday she’s going to win, says proud uncle
Told Kamala yesterday she’s going to win, says proud uncle
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In