e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Culture Window’ opens in Prague offering viewers ‘take-away’ theatre experience amidst Covid-19 lockdown

‘Culture Window’ opens in Prague offering viewers ‘take-away’ theatre experience amidst Covid-19 lockdown

Prague troupe Cirk La Putyka has opened a “Culture Window” at a Prague marketplace building where an audience of up to four outside can watch a five-minute live show of music, acrobatics and dancing inside, while still observing social distancing rules.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:55 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Prague
Spectators view a theatre performance by an artistic group Cirk La Putyka called
Spectators view a theatre performance by an artistic group Cirk La Putyka called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic.(REUTERS)
         

The coronavirus pandemic may have shut Czech theatres for now but some Prague residents hungry for entertainment have found that watching a live performance can be as easy as grabbing a takeaway.

Members of artistic group Cirk La Putyka rehearse before their performance called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Members of artistic group Cirk La Putyka rehearse before their performance called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic. ( REUTERS )

Prague troupe Cirk La Putyka has opened a “Culture Window” at a Prague marketplace building where an audience of up to four outside can watch a five-minute live show of music, acrobatics and dancing inside, while still observing social distancing rules.

Spectators view a theatre performance by an artistic group Cirk La Putyka called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Spectators view a theatre performance by an artistic group Cirk La Putyka called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic. ( REUTERS )

The window, which opened on Tuesday for two nights of performances, draws its inspiration from pick-up windows for food orders at restaurants that have also been forced to shut dining spaces due to tighter restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Spectators view a theatre performance by an artistic group Cirk La Putyka called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Spectators view a theatre performance by an artistic group Cirk La Putyka called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic. ( REUTERS )

“This performance is for live culture addicts. They will get a dose of live culture here,” Cirk La Putyka director Rostislav Novak said.

The show starts after theatre staff lead the spectators to the window and a gong sounds to open the curtain.

Chairs are prepared for spectators to view a theatre performance by an artistic group Cirk La Putyka called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Chairs are prepared for spectators to view a theatre performance by an artistic group Cirk La Putyka called "Culture take-away window", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic. ( REUTERS )

Tickets for the bite-sized performances - offered for free although people are asked to donate to the group - quickly disappeared after going up on the group’s website.

Those lucky to get tickets said it was a reminder of what people are missing in this time of lockdown restrictions.

Members of artistic group Cirk La Putyka rehearse before their performance called "Culture take-away window" amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Members of artistic group Cirk La Putyka rehearse before their performance called "Culture take-away window" amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic. ( REUTERS )

“It is impossible to compare a live performance to television,” said one attendee, Kristyna Fendrychova. “You feel the difference and a person really misses it.”

tags
top news
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
Our ideologies should not go against nation, PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation, PM Modi to JNU students
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
Russia to consider India’s request for speedy delivery of S-400 air defence systems
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In