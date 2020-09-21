e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Dad’s innovative idea to distribute candies to trick-or-treaters goes viral

Dad’s innovative idea to distribute candies to trick-or-treaters goes viral

“Our 6’ candy chute is ready to be attached to the handrail! Come on, Halloween!” wrote Facebook user Andrew Beattie in his viral post.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:26 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An image of the candy chute shared by Facebook user Andrew Beattie.
An image of the candy chute shared by Facebook user Andrew Beattie.
         

With Halloween about a month away, several parents are looking for new ways to celebrate the special holiday given the current situation. That’s probably why this dad’s innovative idea to distribute candy keeping social distancing in mind is winning over so many.

In a post shared on Facebook, dad Andrew Beattie has shared his contactless candy chute idea to distribute candies to trick-or-treaters. “Our 6’ candy chute is ready to be attached to the handrail! Come on, Halloween!” he wrote in his post that has since collected a huge number of reactions.

“I put this together from throwaway materials (a 6’ x 4” cardboard shipping tube and stuff I already had) in about twenty minutes, and if it brings comfort to those who are a little more reluctant, awesome!” he added.

Explaining the apparatus and how it works, Beattie shared that “this will be a completely ‘touch-free’ experience for trick or treaters.” He detailed how there is a sign at the bottom of the chute that mentions where one needs to hold their candy bags or buckets. He also mentioned that he would wear a mask and gloves that he would change frequently before distributing the candy from sealed bags.

“I want our youngins to be able to have some sense of normalcy and maybe a little bit of exercise in all this madness, and I’ve put a LOT of thought into how to do so safely, and I appreciate your concern,” he wrote as an update for those who shared their concerns.

Take a look at the post and a picture of the candy chute:

In another post, he shared more pictures of the device:

Since being shared on September 12, Beattie’s post about the candy chute has collected over 84,000 shares and more than 36,000 reactions along with thousands of comments.

“I think it’s a clever idea and fun for the kids to have fun catching it,” wrote an individual. “Really love this idea. I might have to go out and get some stuff to do the same. It doesn’t just keep the kids safe it also keeps you safe,” shared another. “I applaud your ingenuity! I think it adds a bit of whimsy for the trick or treaters. Go for it! I think most families will appreciate the extra caution during this unique health crisis,” added a third. “Tongs. Use tongs to get the candy. Better for your hands than all those glove changes,” suggested a fourth.

What do you think of the idea?

