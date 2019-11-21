e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store

The staff contacted the police after they found the 25-year-old sleeping in the bed department

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Stockholm
A wanted man was found asleep in a bed in a furniture store north of Stockholm. (representational image)
A wanted man was found asleep in a bed in a furniture store north of Stockholm. (representational image)(Pixabay)
         

Police in Sweden say a wanted man was found asleep in a bed in a furniture store north of Stockholm.

Police spokesman Tobias Ahlen says the staff at the Ikea store in Uppsala on Monday contacted the police after they found the 25-year-old sleeping in the bed department. They were not aware that he was wanted.

Ahlen said Wednesday the officers found out that the man had stayed in the warehouse after closing. He was arrested for trespassing, and police then discovered that he was being sought for another, unspecified crime.

A similar kind of bizarre news surfaced on social media that left netizens in splits. A man was caught by the police for not being able to control his fart. The incident took place in Florida.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
trending topics
Australia vs Pakistan LiveHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiChandrayaan-2Shiv SenaUN terror listArjun RampalUP Police Result 2019New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News